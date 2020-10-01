Menu

Commentary

Scott Thompson: Why the long wait for fast coronavirus testing? The answer may not be so simple

By Scott Thompson 900 CHML
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Trudeau says Health Canada approved Abbott rapid test amid criticism on delays from opposition' Coronavirus: Trudeau says Health Canada approved Abbott rapid test amid criticism on delays from opposition
WATCH: During Question Period on Wednesday, official opposition leader Erin O’Toole questioned the government’s delay in delivering rapid COVID-19 testing and compared Canada’s testing with the EU and the U.S. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded by saying the distribution will start very soon as Health Canada approved the Abbott rapid COVID-19 test Wednesday afternoon.

Moments after Ontario Premier Doug Ford pleaded with the federal government to approve high-speed COVID-19 testing to relieve long lineups, a federal announcement was made proclaiming the fast test had been approved.

Where there is a will, there’s a way, said Conservative leader Erin O’Toole about the announcement during Wednesday’s question period.

Read more: Health Canada approves rapid coronavirus test after feds put 7.9M on order

Canadians across the country have been waiting on a coronavirus test with a faster turnaround, but have been hogtied in endless lineups waiting for Health Canada to approve the tests.

Of course, as with anything, such a test has to be safe before it’s released to the public.

But this does not explain why other jurisdictions (15 countries) like Germany, the U.S., South Korea and India, to name a few, have approved rapid testing, some of them using it for months.

It will still take weeks to get these products in the hands of Canadians whose lives are now revolving around the pandemic minute by minute.

Who is to blame for the long lines and lack of proper massive rapid testing? Is it your municipal, provincial, or federal government?

Is the political stripe of any party? Is it any individual political leader?

Read more: Latest COVID-19 modelling suggests Ontario could see around 1,000 cases a day in October

​Or is it a systemically lethargic government structure so set in stone it is unable to quickly pivot and answer the immediate needs of its citizens?

While the rest of us had to react and be nimble on the fly in the face of COVID-19, it appears it was government agencies that were not able — and are still unable — to efficiently respond to this global crisis.

The first example of this was when teachers were the last to get technology up and running for our kids while the private sector was able to do so in days.

Click to play video 'Canadian technology claims to detect coronavirus in air' Canadian technology claims to detect coronavirus in air
At the start of the pandemic, when supplies needed for initial testing were delivered, the premier was constantly asking why they were not testing more people sooner.

And now, six months later, when numbers are spiking and demand for testing is increasing, we finally have a rapid test that will hopefully be distributed within the next few weeks.

Just like the licence plate fiascos — both Wynne’s and Ford’s — it doesn’t seem any party can get these deeply embedded governmental mistakes corrected.

I’m not letting any leader off the hook here, but maybe we should spend more time changing the systems than the folk we elect to run them.

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML Hamilton.​​​​

