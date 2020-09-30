Health Canada approves rapid coronavirus test after feds put 7.9M on order

Health Canada has approved a rapid novel coronavirus test that can detect the respiratory illness in as little as 13 minutes.
The news comes one day after the federal government announced it had signed a deal securing up to 7.9 million Abbott ID Now COVID-19 rapid tests once they were approved by Canadian health officials.
Trending Stories
When the tests will be in the hands of health professionals — and how they will be distributed — is not yet known.
More to come.
— With files from Global News’ Tania Kohut
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments