Canada

Health Canada approves rapid coronavirus test after feds put 7.9M on order

By Emerald Bensadoun Global News
Click to play video 'Canada signs deal to buy 7.9 million rapid COVID-19 tests' Canada signs deal to buy 7.9 million rapid COVID-19 tests
WATCH: Canada signs deal to buy 7.9 million rapid COVID-19 tests

Health Canada has approved a rapid novel coronavirus test that can detect the respiratory illness in as little as 13 minutes.

The news comes one day after the federal government announced it had signed a deal securing up to 7.9 million Abbott ID Now COVID-19 rapid tests once they were approved by Canadian health officials.

Trending Stories

When the tests will be in the hands of health professionals — and how they will be distributed — is not yet known.

More to come. 

— With files from Global News’ Tania Kohut

