Health Canada approves rapid coronavirus test after feds put 7.9M on order

Health Canada has approved a rapid novel coronavirus test that can detect the respiratory illness in as little as 13 minutes.

The news comes one day after the federal government announced it had signed a deal securing up to 7.9 million Abbott ID Now COVID-19 rapid tests once they were approved by Canadian health officials.

When the tests will be in the hands of health professionals — and how they will be distributed — is not yet known.

— With files from Global News’ Tania Kohut

