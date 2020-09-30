Ontario government to reveal latest COVID-19 modelling

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — The Ontario government is set to lay out its forecast for how the second wave COVID-19 pandemic might unfold.

The province has announced plans to hold a briefing later this morning on its latest coronavirus modelling.

It has been months since the government released updated predictions on how the disease will spread, but daily case counts have been rising steadily and Premier Doug Ford has acknowledged Ontario is in a “second wave.”

The Public Health Agency of Canada released its own latest modelling last week, predicting up to 9,300 deaths across the country by early October if the current trajectory of the epidemic continues.

Ontario reported 554 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, after marking a record-high of 700 cases a day earlier.

The majority of new cases are in the Greater Toronto Area and Ottawa.

