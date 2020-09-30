Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Ontario government to reveal latest COVID-19 modelling

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 30, 2020 7:56 am
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario’s top doctor says 2nd wave of COVID-19 has ‘potential’ to be worse' Coronavirus: Ontario’s top doctor says 2nd wave of COVID-19 has ‘potential’ to be worse
WATCH ABOVE (Sept. 30, 2020): Coronavirus -- Ontario’s top doctor says 2nd wave of COVID-19 has ‘potential’ to be worse.

TORONTO — The Ontario government is set to lay out its forecast for how the second wave COVID-19 pandemic might unfold.

The province has announced plans to hold a briefing later this morning on its latest coronavirus modelling.

It has been months since the government released updated predictions on how the disease will spread, but daily case counts have been rising steadily and Premier Doug Ford has acknowledged Ontario is in a “second wave.”

Read more: ‘Ontario is now in the 2nd wave of COVID-19’: Premier Doug Ford says

The Public Health Agency of Canada released its own latest modelling last week, predicting up to 9,300 deaths across the country by early October if the current trajectory of the epidemic continues.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Ontario reported 554 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, after marking a record-high of 700 cases a day earlier.

Story continues below advertisement

The majority of new cases are in the Greater Toronto Area and Ottawa.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Doug Ford says Ontario has entered 2nd wave of COVID-19' Coronavirus: Doug Ford says Ontario has entered 2nd wave of COVID-19
Coronavirus: Doug Ford says Ontario has entered 2nd wave of COVID-19
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesOntario CoronavirusCOVID-19 Projectionsontario COVID-19 modellingontario modelling numbers
Flyers
More weekly flyers