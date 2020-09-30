Menu

Crime

Dozens charged, millions in property and cash seized in alleged illegal casino bust: York police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 30, 2020 11:31 am
A photo of York Regional Police and firearms recovered in Project End Game..
A photo of York Regional Police and firearms recovered in Project End Game.. Chris Dunseith / Global News

MARKHAM, Ont. — Police north of Toronto have charged dozens of people and seized millions of dollars in cash and assets following a months-long investigation into alleged illegal gambling.

York Regional Police say 33 people have been charged with more than 70 counts, including alcohol and weapons charges, in an investigation dubbed Project End Game.

Officers also seized more than $1 million in cash and equipment, $1.5 million in alcohol and 11 firearms.

They’ve also “restrained” a 20,000-square foot mansion in Markham worth $9 million.

Police are set to hold a news conference this morning to release more details of the investigation.

A photo of the mansion seized by York Regional Police.
A photo of the mansion seized by York Regional Police. Chris Dunseith / Global News
© 2020 The Canadian Press
