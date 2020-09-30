Menu

Crime

Drug investigation leads Guelph police to cocaine, fentanyl, meth

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted September 30, 2020 11:38 am
Guelph police say three people are facing drug trafficking charges.
Guelph police say three people are facing drug trafficking charges. Guelph police / Supplied

Guelph police say a drug trafficking investigation led officers to cocaine, fentanyl and meth in the city’s north end on Wednesday.

Three suspects were being watched by investigators at around 1:30 a.m. in the area of Inverness Drive.

It’s not clear what happened, but police said that based on their observations, the officers attempted to arrest the three.

Two women were taken in custody, but police said a man ran away. Officers were able to catch up to him and after some resisting, police said he was taken into custody as well.

Police said they found 20 grams of purple fentanyl, 62 grams of cocaine, 1.5 grams of crystal meth and $1,060 in Canadian currency.

A 23-year-old man from Toronto has been charged with two counts of trafficking and one count of possession, along with resisting arrest and breaching his release orders.

A 34-year-old woman and 39-year-old woman, both from Guelph, were each charged with two counts of trafficking and possession.

FentanylCocaineDrug TraffickingGuelph PoliceGuelph crimeCrystal MethtraffickingGuelph NewsGuelph police traffickingGuelph drug trafficking
