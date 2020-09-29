Menu

Health

Guelph Catholic board reports coronavirus cases at 2 schools

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted September 29, 2020 9:11 pm
Click to play video 'Little information on how people are catching COVID-19' Little information on how people are catching COVID-19
WATCH: According to new data, a majority of Canadians who have tested positive for COVID-19 don't know how they got infected. Abigail Bimman explains what is known, and why some unknowns may never be answered.

Guelph’s Catholic board says two confirmed novel coronavirus cases have been reported in its schools.

One confirmed case was reported at St. Joseph Catholic School on Guelph Street and another was reported at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Secondary School on Westmount Street.

Wellington Catholic District School Board reported on Tuesday that both schools will remain open, although one class at St. Joseph has been told to self-isolate by Guelph’s public health unit.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kitchener high school

The board does not identify if the positive cases were connected to students or staff due to privacy reasons.

In letters home to parents, Wellington Catholic said public health and the schools are taking all necessary steps to prevent further spread.

Those who have had close contact with the positive cases in the last two weeks will be contacted by health officials.

The schools will clean and disinfect all areas where the individuals may have been.

Read more: Ontario government releases guidelines for dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks in schools

The board is asking parents to monitor and screen their children for symptoms. They should be tested at an assessment centre if they begin to show systems.

These are the first two cases reported in Guelph schools.

