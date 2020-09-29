Guelph Catholic board reports coronavirus cases at 2 schools

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s Catholic board says two confirmed novel coronavirus cases have been reported in its schools.

One confirmed case was reported at St. Joseph Catholic School on Guelph Street and another was reported at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Secondary School on Westmount Street.

Wellington Catholic District School Board reported on Tuesday that both schools will remain open, although one class at St. Joseph has been told to self-isolate by Guelph’s public health unit.

The board does not identify if the positive cases were connected to students or staff due to privacy reasons.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

In letters home to parents, Wellington Catholic said public health and the schools are taking all necessary steps to prevent further spread.

Story continues below advertisement

Those who have had close contact with the positive cases in the last two weeks will be contacted by health officials.

2:14 Canada signs deal to buy 7.9 million rapid COVID-19 tests Canada signs deal to buy 7.9 million rapid COVID-19 tests

The schools will clean and disinfect all areas where the individuals may have been.

The board is asking parents to monitor and screen their children for symptoms. They should be tested at an assessment centre if they begin to show systems.

These are the first two cases reported in Guelph schools.