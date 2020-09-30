Police charge Guelph man with child pornography offences

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a 63-year-old man has been charged with child pornography offences after they carried out a search warrant on Tuesday.

It’s unclear what sort of investigation led up to the search warrant or where it was executed.

Police just said that it was carried out in the city and officers found evidence that led to charges.

The Guelph man has been charged with possession of child pornography, distributing child pornography and accessing child pornography.

He was not identified by Guelph police. The accused will make a court appearance on Jan. 12, 2021.

