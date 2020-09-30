Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police charge Guelph man with child pornography offences

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted September 30, 2020 10:11 am
Guelph police say a man has been charged with child pornography offences.
Guelph police say a man has been charged with child pornography offences. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a 63-year-old man has been charged with child pornography offences after they carried out a search warrant on Tuesday.

It’s unclear what sort of investigation led up to the search warrant or where it was executed.

Police just said that it was carried out in the city and officers found evidence that led to charges.

Trending Stories

Read more: Guelph Catholic board reports coronavirus cases at 2 schools

The Guelph man has been charged with possession of child pornography, distributing child pornography and accessing child pornography.

He was not identified by Guelph police. The accused will make a court appearance on Jan. 12, 2021.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GuelphChild PornographyGuelph PoliceGuelph crimeGuelph Newschild pornography arrestchild pornography guelphchild pornography Guelph police
Flyers
More weekly flyers