West Vancouver parents turn to Facebook for COVID-19 updates: ‘I’m terribly uneasy’

Several students at a West Vancouver elementary school are self-isolating following test-positive cases of COVID-19.

The school district confirmed that students in two separate divisions from Caulfeild Elementary are self-isolating as a precaution.

0:57 Breakdown of kids testing positive for COVID-19 in B.C. schools Breakdown of kids testing positive for COVID-19 in B.C. schools

“It kind of makes me a bit nervous,” Caulfeild student Hunter Gehl said.

Hunter’s parents, Coralynn and Derek Gehl, are keeping him home for a few days as a precaution with students in two separate classes now self-isolating.

“We’re only, what, two weeks into the school year and we’ve already got two classes in isolation,” Derek Gehl said.

“We know there’s a Grade 2 class in isolation, and there’s a Grade 5 class in isolation as well,” Coralynn Gehl said.

1:54 Vancouver Coastal Health defends position on disclosing COVID-19 cases in schools Vancouver Coastal Health defends position on disclosing COVID-19 cases in schools

The Gehls are part of a Facebook group, North Shore Covid19 Information, that shares exposure events and test results in real-time.

“We’re not relying on Vancouver Coastal Health for information at all at this point,” Coralynn Gehl said.

While there have been several exposures at B.C. schools, no transmission events or outbreaks have occurred in schools, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday.

Health authorities are also going to “consistently” post notifications of schools, she said.

The comments come after Vancouver Coastal Health’s chief medical health officer defended its policy to notify the public of school exposures only when necessary, in a bid to protect those who contract the coronavirus from being stigmatized.

Other health authorities are posting all school exposures online.

“As a mom myself, I’m terribly uneasy,” said Kathy Marliss, who operates a Facebook group, BC School COVID Tracker, that engages with parents from across the province.

“Every day getting ready for school is anxiety-provoking. Because of the page I have created, I know it can happen anytime.”