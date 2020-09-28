Menu

Health

B.C.’s provincial health officer to provide Monday COVID-19 update

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted September 28, 2020 5:02 pm
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry looks on during Wednesday’s press conference announcing the latest COVID-19 statistics in B.C., on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry looks on during Wednesday’s press conference announcing the latest COVID-19 statistics in B.C., on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Global News

B.C.’s provincial health officer will provide an update Monday on the province’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The province is set to report three days’ worth of COVID-19 data.

Click to play video 'Breakdown of kids testing positive for COVID-19 in B.C. schools' Breakdown of kids testing positive for COVID-19 in B.C. schools
Breakdown of kids testing positive for COVID-19 in B.C. schools

Nearly 100 cases of COVID-19 were added to the provincial tally on Friday. Sixty-two people with COVID-19 were in hospital, and 19 of them were in critical or intensive care.

Read more: Coronavirus: Questions arise over booze rules at Kelowna nightclub

The province also reported 1,349 active cases in B.C. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the province dropped significantly last week, following a delay in reporting from Vancouver Coastal Health.

The news conference at 3 p.m. will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

— With files from Simon Little

