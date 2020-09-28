B.C.’s provincial health officer to provide Monday COVID-19 update

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s provincial health officer will provide an update Monday on the province’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The province is set to report three days’ worth of COVID-19 data.

0:57 Breakdown of kids testing positive for COVID-19 in B.C. schools Breakdown of kids testing positive for COVID-19 in B.C. schools

Nearly 100 cases of COVID-19 were added to the provincial tally on Friday. Sixty-two people with COVID-19 were in hospital, and 19 of them were in critical or intensive care.

The province also reported 1,349 active cases in B.C. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the province dropped significantly last week, following a delay in reporting from Vancouver Coastal Health.

The news conference at 3 p.m. will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

— With files from Simon Little