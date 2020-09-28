B.C.’s provincial health officer to provide Monday COVID-19 update

B.C.’s provincial health officer will provide an update Monday on the province’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The province is set to report three days’ worth of COVID-19 data.
Nearly 100 cases of COVID-19 were added to the provincial tally on Friday. Sixty-two people with COVID-19 were in hospital, and 19 of them were in critical or intensive care.
The province also reported 1,349 active cases in B.C. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the province dropped significantly last week, following a delay in reporting from Vancouver Coastal Health.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
The news conference at 3 p.m. will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.
— With files from Simon LittleView link »
Comments