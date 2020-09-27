Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Coronavirus: Questions arise over booze rules in Kelowna

By Jules Knox Global News
Click to play video 'Questions over booze rules in Kelowna' Questions over booze rules in Kelowna
At least one business in Kelowna is allowing guests to continue drinking their booze after 11 p.m. Jules Knox takes a closer look at how this could happen under B.C.'s current pandemic rules.

Despite pandemic-imposed rules, the lights of the Liquid Zoo are still on until 2 a.m., which is causing confusion for some residents in Kelowna.

The business, which is known for featuring strippers, is downtown on Kelowna’s Lawrence Avenue.

In early September, Dr. Bonnie Henry ordered businesses to stop operating as nightclubs.

Read more: B.C. bars and restaurants call for clarity around new COVID-19 restrictions

She also said that last call must be at 10 p.m., and unless a full meal service is provided, businesses must close by 11 p.m.

A bouncer at Liquid Zoo’s door on Friday night could be heard telling guests that they could order a bunch of drinks for last call at 10 p.m. and keep drinking until 2 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

The Liquid Zoo was not available for an on-camera interview with Global News on Sunday.

Read more: Nightclubs, banquet halls in B.C. ordered closed again as COVID-19 cases rise

However, the business said guests are restricted to ordering two drinks at last call but can sip them until 2 a.m.

The business also said that it has stopped operating as a nightclub and isn’t doing anything illegal.

Liquid Zoo said it offers a full food menu, which means it can remain open until 2 a.m.

The business said it’s had scrutiny from RCMP, Interior Health and bylaw officers.

Read more: Bars vs. schools? WHO says countries must choose, but it’s not cut and dried

Although the public health order does say that liquor must not be consumed on premises by owners, operators or staff after 11 p.m., it doesn’t explicitly say that guests must finish their drinks before then.

Interior Health said its public health teams will be investigating the situation.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19PandemicDr. Bonnie HenryInterior HealthBylawBC COVID-19businessesCloseNightclubsliquor licenseLiquor Rulesliquid zooLast Call
Flyers
More weekly flyers