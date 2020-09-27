Coronavirus: Questions arise over booze rules in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

Despite pandemic-imposed rules, the lights of the Liquid Zoo are still on until 2 a.m., which is causing confusion for some residents in Kelowna.

The business, which is known for featuring strippers, is downtown on Kelowna’s Lawrence Avenue.

In early September, Dr. Bonnie Henry ordered businesses to stop operating as nightclubs.

She also said that last call must be at 10 p.m., and unless a full meal service is provided, businesses must close by 11 p.m.

A bouncer at Liquid Zoo’s door on Friday night could be heard telling guests that they could order a bunch of drinks for last call at 10 p.m. and keep drinking until 2 a.m.

The Liquid Zoo was not available for an on-camera interview with Global News on Sunday.

However, the business said guests are restricted to ordering two drinks at last call but can sip them until 2 a.m.

The business also said that it has stopped operating as a nightclub and isn’t doing anything illegal.

Liquid Zoo said it offers a full food menu, which means it can remain open until 2 a.m.

The business said it’s had scrutiny from RCMP, Interior Health and bylaw officers.

Although the public health order does say that liquor must not be consumed on premises by owners, operators or staff after 11 p.m., it doesn’t explicitly say that guests must finish their drinks before then.

Interior Health said its public health teams will be investigating the situation.