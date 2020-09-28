Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Alberta health officials to give update Monday afternoon on COVID-19 numbers, testing milestone

By Allison Bench Global News
Click to play video 'Alberta’s top health official says province is not in a second wave of COVID-19' Alberta’s top health official says province is not in a second wave of COVID-19
WATCH ABOVE: (Sept. 24) Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Alberta is not in a second wave of COVID-19 despite increased daily case numbers in recent months. Julia Wong has more from the Thursday update.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw and Health Minister Tyler Shandro will give an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province Monday afternoon.

The update, set for 3:30 p.m., will be streamed live in this post when it begins.

The pair is expected to give an update on daily testing results from Friday, Saturday and Sunday. A Monday news release also says there has been a “testing milestone” in the province.

Hinshaw will not be participating in person, as she said she had developed a sore throat on Friday. While a COVID-19 test over the weekend came back negative, she said in a tweet Monday that she will be staying home until her symptoms go away.

Story continues below advertisement

The last time the province updated the numbers was on Friday, when it released numbers from tests performed on Thursday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

That update saw 153 new cases of COVID-19 identified.

Click to play video 'As Alberta explores possible saliva tests, the benefits and disadvantages of this testing method' As Alberta explores possible saliva tests, the benefits and disadvantages of this testing method
As Alberta explores possible saliva tests, the benefits and disadvantages of this testing method

Read more: 153 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Alberta on Friday

Also as of Friday’s update, there were 1,497 actives cases of COVID-19 in Alberta; of those, 786 were in the Edmonton zone and 518 were in the Calgary zone.

There have so far been 261 deaths related to COVID-19 in Alberta.

Read more: Coronavirus: meet the Ontario researchers responsible for 3 world-firsts

Story continues below advertisement

As of Friday, the province had tested a total of 968,031 people, and administered a total of 1,269,261 tests to those people.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Alberta CoronavirusAlberta healthAlberta COVID-19dr deena hinshawtyler shandroAlberta COVID-19 casesAlberta COVID-19 testingalberta coronavirus tests
Flyers
More weekly flyers