Alberta health officials to give update Monday afternoon on COVID-19 numbers, testing milestone

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw and Health Minister Tyler Shandro will give an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province Monday afternoon.
The update, set for 3:30 p.m., will be streamed live in this post when it begins.
The pair is expected to give an update on daily testing results from Friday, Saturday and Sunday. A Monday news release also says there has been a “testing milestone” in the province.
Hinshaw will not be participating in person, as she said she had developed a sore throat on Friday. While a COVID-19 test over the weekend came back negative, she said in a tweet Monday that she will be staying home until her symptoms go away.
The last time the province updated the numbers was on Friday, when it released numbers from tests performed on Thursday.
That update saw 153 new cases of COVID-19 identified.
Also as of Friday’s update, there were 1,497 actives cases of COVID-19 in Alberta; of those, 786 were in the Edmonton zone and 518 were in the Calgary zone.
There have so far been 261 deaths related to COVID-19 in Alberta.
As of Friday, the province had tested a total of 968,031 people, and administered a total of 1,269,261 tests to those people.View link »
