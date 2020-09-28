Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

No new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia Monday

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted September 28, 2020 1:26 pm
A woman wears a face mask as she browses on her phone in Montreal, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.
A woman wears a face mask as she browses on her phone in Montreal, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with only one active case remaining in the province.

According to the government, the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 863 Nova Scotia tests the day before.

To date, Nova Scotia has 93,039 negative test results, 1,087 positive cases of the coronavirus and 65 deaths.

Read more: Nova Scotia reports no new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

The province said one person is currently hospitalized in the intensive care unit and 1,021 cases are now considered resolved.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The province’s health officials urge anyone currently experiencing a fever or cough to visit the 811 website to see if an assessment is needed.

Story continues below advertisement

If anyone experiences two or more of the following symptoms, they should ask if an assessment is needed:

  • sore throat
  • runny nose
  • headache
  • shortness of breath
Click to play video 'Flu Shots During COVID-19 Pandemic' Flu Shots During COVID-19 Pandemic
Flu Shots During COVID-19 Pandemic
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsNova Scotiacoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Cases
Flyers
More weekly flyers