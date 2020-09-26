Nova Scotia reports no new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

One active case of the coronavirus remains in Nova Scotia, as no new cases were reported on Saturday.

The province has reported 1,087 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 1,021 cases are considered resolved.

Health officials say one individual is currently in ICU because of the virus.

There have been 65 deaths in Nova Scotia as a result of COVID-19.

To date, 91,459 negative test results have been completed in Nova Scotia.

The province’s health officials urge anyone currently experiencing a fever or cough to visit the 811 website to see if an assessment is needed.

If anyone experiences two or more of the following symptoms, they should ask if an assessment is needed:

sore throat

runny nose

headache

shortness of breath