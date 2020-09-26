Menu

Health

Nova Scotia reports no new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted September 26, 2020 10:28 am
One active case of the coronavirus remains in Nova Scotia, as no new cases were reported on Saturday.

The province has reported 1,087 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 1,021 cases are considered resolved.

Read more: Report looks into what the Halifax tourism sector could look like in summer 2021

Health officials say one individual is currently in ICU because of the virus.

There have been 65 deaths in Nova Scotia as a result of COVID-19.

To date, 91,459 negative test results have been completed in Nova Scotia.

The province’s health officials urge anyone currently experiencing a fever or cough to visit the 811 website to see if an assessment is needed.

If anyone experiences two or more of the following symptoms, they should ask if an assessment is needed:

  • sore throat
  • runny nose
  • headache
  • shortness of breath
