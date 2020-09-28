Man charged after firearm ‘recklessly’ fired in downtown Calgary: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 26-year-old man has been charged with several offences after Calgary police allege he stood in the middle of a downtown street “recklessly firing a weapon.”

Just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6, police said a man engaged in a verbal altercation with another man at Tomkins Park, which is located at 828 – 16 Ave. S.W.

Police said the suspect stood in the middle of 16 Avenue and fired a firearm several times “in rapid succession.” He then left the area. No injuries were reported.

“Standing in the middle of a downtown street recklessly firing a weapon, at a time when the establishments in the area are closing for the night, put many people in danger,” Calgary Police Service Staff Sgt. Jodi Gach said in a news release.

“We have seen the deadly consequences of events such as this and will do everything we can to find those who are so careless with the lives of others.”

Calgary police say they did an extensive search of CCTV footage in the area and identified a suspect. The man was arrested at an apartment building in 0-100 block of Waterfront Court S.W. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, police said in a news release Monday morning.

Rami El-Lahib is charged with possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order, discharge of a firearm with intent while being reckless, careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, knowing possession of an unlicensed weapon and possession of restricted/prohibited firearm with ammunition.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Oct. 2.