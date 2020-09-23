Calgary police looking for 2 men believed to have information in fatal Highland Park stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking to speak with two men who they believe have information on a fatal stabbing in northeast Calgary.

On Sept. 21, at around 3:30 p.m., police said a member of the public reported a man in medical distress on the steps of a home in the 4800 block of 1 Street N.E.

Police said EMS and members of the Calgary Fire Department provided medical aid to the man, but the 35-year-old, who has since been identified as Dustin Kusch, died at the scene.

Police said they believe the man was stabbed at approximately 2 p.m. on Monday afternoon in the area where he was found. His death has since been ruled a homicide.

After reviewing nearby CCTV footage, police are looking to speak with two individuals whom investigators believe may have information on the incident.

The images are being released in the hope that someone will recognize the men.

Police said the victim was also in possession of a white 2013 Hyundai Elantra, with the Alberta licence plate BLL-0185.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the vehicle or the identity of the men in the CCTV footage is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234, or the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877.

— With files from Caley Ramsay / Global News