Calgary police investigate deadly stabbing in Lynnwood

Calgary police are investigating after one man was killed in a stabbing early Tuesday in the southeast community of Lynnwood.
Police said officers were called to the Cedar Ridge Apartments in the 100 block of Lynnview Road Southeast just before 5 a.m.
EMS said the victim, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have cordoned off the area while they investigate.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.
– With files from Sarah Offin
