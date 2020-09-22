Calgary police investigate deadly stabbing in Lynnwood

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating after one man was killed in a stabbing early Tuesday in the southeast community of Lynnwood.

Police said officers were called to the Cedar Ridge Apartments in the 100 block of Lynnview Road Southeast just before 5 a.m.

EMS said the victim, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

EMS says a man in his 20s was found dead at the scene after police were called to reports of a stabbing along Lynnview Rd SE. Homicide investigators have been called in. The body is still in the street. @GlobalCalgary pic.twitter.com/YRUj8TwU5J — Sarah Offin (@sarahoffin) September 22, 2020

Police have cordoned off the area while they investigate.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Calgary police investigate a fatal stabbing in the 100 block of Lynnview Road Southeast on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. Global News / Sarah Offin

– With files from Sarah Offin