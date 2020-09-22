Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police investigate deadly stabbing in Lynnwood

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Man killed in southeast Calgary stabbing
Calgary police are investigating the death of a man in the city’s southeast in the early morning hours on Sept. 22. Sarah Offin has details on the fatal stabbing.

Calgary police are investigating after one man was killed in a stabbing early Tuesday in the southeast community of Lynnwood.

Police said officers were called to the Cedar Ridge Apartments in the 100 block of Lynnview Road Southeast just before 5 a.m.

EMS said the victim, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have cordoned off the area while they investigate.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Calgary police investigate a fatal stabbing in the 100 block of Lynnview Road Southeast on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.
Calgary police investigate a fatal stabbing in the 100 block of Lynnview Road Southeast on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. Global News / Sarah Offin

– With files from Sarah Offin

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceStabbingCPSCalgary StabbingLynnwoodCalgary LynnwoodCedar Ridge ApartmentsLynnview Road SELynnwood stabbing
Flyers
More weekly flyers