Pilot who died after crash near Thorsby remembered as ‘skilled, beloved’ member of Alberta’s aviation industry

Send this page to someone via email

Friends and family of 59-year-old Ken Fowler say he is being remembered as a pilot who had been involved in the industry for over 20 years.

“Ken is a guy who is really well-known and really beloved in the air show industry,” said his friend Mark Miller on Sunday. “He’s a great dad, good guy.

“(He) always had time for everybody and did everything he could to share the gospel of aviation through airshows with people.” Tweet This

Fowler died after the Harmon Rocket plane he was piloting went down in a field northwest of Thorsby, Alta., on Saturday afternoon.

Fowler and a 48-year-old woman who was the passenger in the plane both died from their injuries. Both were from Rocky Mountain House, RCMP said.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News is not yet identifying the woman as some of her family has yet to be informed of her passing, according to friends of Fowler.

Miller said Fowler had a career in search and rescue, and when he retired he became an airshow pilot who performed for millions of people.

Fowler was considered an excellent pilot and a skilled and safe instructor, according to Miller.

“He was a very modest guy, very proud of his team and his air show family — and his family back in Rocky Mountain,” Miller said.

Ken Fowler, 59, had been flying planes since 1977. Supplied to Global News

Read more: Team Rocket hits the sky for Wings Over Springbank Airshow

Fowler performed as a part of Team Rocket, which travelled around the world doing acrobatic routines. He had been flying planes since 1977 and had helped train many other pilots, including his children.

Story continues below advertisement

“Kyle, his son, is now doing air shows,” said Miller. “His dad was a big part of that — coaching his sons.

“I think that’s the thing we’re going to miss most about Ken. He made us into better people.” Tweet This

1:40 Team Rocket hits the sky for Wings Over Springbank Airshow Team Rocket hits the sky for Wings Over Springbank Airshow

Fowler also had a tradition of doing special Christmas performances through the holiday season, when he would fly a plane and launch fireworks off the back.

“People thought that was Santa’s sleigh,” Miller said. “Well, that was Ken. That was Ken giving back to the community and inspiring little kids and, you know, it makes a lot of sense that Santa picked Ken as his co-pilot.”

Ken Fowler was known for a fireworks show he ran out of a plane in central Alberta each Christmas. Supplied to Global News

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.

Story continues below advertisement

Related News Pilot of fatal southeast Alberta plane crash had expired student permit, no night rating