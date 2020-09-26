2 dead after small plane crashes near Thorsby: Alberta RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were killed in a small plane crash near Thorsby, Alta., on Saturday, according to RCMP.

Police were called just after 1:40 p.m. for reports of the crash in a field northwest of the town.

RCMP said that there were two people on board the aircraft when it crashed and both died from their injuries.

No other details on the victims were released as officials notified their families.

Thorsby is about 70 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

