Pilot of deadly plane crash in southeast Alberta had expired student permit

Send this page to someone via email

The Transportation Safety Board says a pilot of a small plane that crashed in southeastern Alberta, killing all three people on board, had an expired student pilot permit.

The board posted new details about the crash in an occurrence report.

It also says there are no Transport Canada records that show the pilot had a licence to fly passengers at night.

The private plane was heading from Medicine Hat, Alta., to Moose Jaw, Sask., on the night of June 1.

It was reported overdue and, following a search, was found the next day in a field about 30 kilometres east of Medicine Hat.

The pilot and two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement