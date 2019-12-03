Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Pilot of deadly plane crash in southeast Alberta had expired student permit

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 3, 2019 6:10 pm
Investigation continues into plane crash that killed 3
WATCH ABOVE: (Jun. 3, 2019) The Transportation Safety Board of Canada continues to investigate after three people were killed in a plane crash Saturday night near Medicine Hat, Alta. We know two of the victims were from Moose Jaw.

The Transportation Safety Board says a pilot of a small plane that crashed in southeastern Alberta, killing all three people on board, had an expired student pilot permit.

The board posted new details about the crash in an occurrence report.

Related News

It also says there are no Transport Canada records that show the pilot had a licence to fly passengers at night.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan athlete 1 of 3 killed in plane crash near Medicine Hat, Alta.

The private plane was heading from Medicine Hat, Alta., to Moose Jaw, Sask., on the night of June 1.

It was reported overdue and, following a search, was found the next day in a field about 30 kilometres east of Medicine Hat.

The pilot and two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Plane CrashMoose JawTransportation Safety BoardMedicine HatIrvine Plane CrashMedicine Hat Plane CrashTSB Plane Crash
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.