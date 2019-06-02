3 dead after small plane crash south east of Medicine Hat

Three people are dead after a small plane crash south-east of Medicine Hat and near the town of Irvine, Alta.

The plane took off from Medicine Hat at around 10:15 p.m. Saturday evening and was headed for Moose Jaw in Saskatchewan.

RCMP said when they located the plane, the were no survivors.

READ MORE: Canadian pilot among 5 killed in private plane crash in Honduras

A search for the three people on board was launched after the plane did not arrive at its destination, RCMP said. The flight was expected to take about an hour and a half.

According to EMS, paramedics were called to the area at around 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Emergency responders from Medicine Hat, Halo Helicopter and RCMP helped with locating the downed plane.

READ MORE: B.C. woman killed in Alaska float plane crash along with U.S. husband, friends and family say

Shane Paton with Alberta Health services said there were three males located. Their ages have not been released.

RCMP said the investigation has been handed over to Transport Canada. It’s unclear where the victims were from.

More to come…