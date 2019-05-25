Small plane crash in Lanaudiere, Quebec leaves 2 men dead: Police

Two people died after a small plane crashed Friday night in Saint-Cuthbert, in the Lanaudiere region northeast of Montreal.

The identity of the two men in the ultra-light aircraft has not yet been confirmed.

READ MORE: B.C. woman killed in Alaska float plane crash along with U.S. husband, friends and family say

Investigators from the Surete du Quebec were on the scene Saturday.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada will likely conduct its own investigation, though the agency did not immediately confirm a probe.

Provincial police received a call shortly after 8 p.m. on Friday that a plane had crashed in a field near Grand Sainte Catherine road.

The scene was cordoned off to allow for further investigation.