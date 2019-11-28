7 dead, including 2 children, in Kingston plane crash

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police have confirmed that seven people are dead, including two minors, after a small aircraft crashed in Kingston.

Police were made aware of a missing airplane around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, which prompted a search of a wooded area in Kingston’s west end.

The downed plane was eventually located Wednesday evening in a wooded area north of Creekford Road and two kilometres west of Bayridge Drive.

From the description given by police, this is the rough area where the plane went down in Kingston on Thursday evening. Google Maps

Police originally would not release the number of deceased, but on Thursday a police source confirmed that the plane was carrying seven people, all of whom died.

Capt. Graeme Scott, public affairs officer with 8 Wing Trenton, says their Joint Rescue Coordination Centre was notified that an aircraft’s emergency beacon was activated in an area four nautical miles northwest of the Kingston airport around 6 p.m.

Scott says the Air Force deployed its 424 transport and rescue squadron in a Griffon helicopter, which arrived at the scene in Kingston just after 7 p.m.

Trained search and rescue technicians dropped down from the helicopter into the wooded area north of Creekford Road. Scott says they were then able to confirm around 8 p.m. they had found the plane that disappeared just hours before.

The coroner’s office and investigators with the Transportation Safety Board — who both refused to comment any further about the crash at this time — were brought in to assess the crash site, and the investigation is still ongoing.

The plane, which the Transportation Safety Board says was a Piper PA-32R registered in the United States, was travelling from Buttonville Airport.

