Bodies of Little Grand Rapids plane crash victims located by RCMP

Manitoba RCMP have now located the bodies of all three people killed in a plane crash in Little Grand Rapids.

The plane crashed into Family Lake after clipping a tree on Oct. 26.

RCMP divers located the body of a man, 49, in the lake the next day, but had been searching for the pilot, 39, and a second passenger, 42.

The pilot has been identified as Jonathan Friesen, an experienced flier for Blue Water Aviation.

Police said they have now located both of the missing bodies, removing Friesen from the water Tuesday night.

Efforts are currently underway to recover the body of the 42-year-old passenger.

The investigation has now been turned over to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.

Little Grand Rapids #rcmpmb has confirmed the body of the 39yo pilot, from the Oct 26 plane crash, was recovered from Family Lake last night. The body of the 42yo passenger has been located with efforts currently underway to recover. @TSBCanada continues to investigate. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) November 6, 2019

