Kingston police searching for possibly downed aircraft in city’s west end

Kingston police are searching for a downed aircraft in the area of Creekford Road near Bayridge Drive.

Const. Ash Gutheinz says officers are out in the area searching, after they received a report of a small airplane coming down in the area.

Emergency services, including ATVs, at least one helicopter, firefighters and Kingston police are all out in the area for the search.

Police have blocked off Creekford Road between Westbrook Road and Bayridge Drive as part of the search.

Gutheinz says he believes that it is not a passenger plane, but a smaller aircraft. OPP have confirmed that the aircraft is possibly a Piper PA-32R model plane, which is seats up to six people.

Kingston police say they have yet to find the plane, but several officers are going door-to-door looking for clues as to where the aircraft may have landed in the area.

More to come…

