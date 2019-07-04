TSB investigating after man dies in plane crash near Sussex, N.B.

A 67-year-old man from Kingston, N.B., has died after a plane crash near Sussex, N.B.

RCMP say they responded to a report of a plane crash at a private airstrip near Marshal Hill Road in Wards Creek, N.B., at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

The pilot and lone occupant of the plane died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The plane was reportedly a small personal aircraft owned by the pilot.

A team of investigators from the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) of Canada arrived on scene Thursday morning.

The TSB will lead the investigation into the cause of the crash.