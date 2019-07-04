Canada
July 4, 2019 10:45 am
Updated: July 4, 2019 12:02 pm

TSB investigating after man dies in plane crash near Sussex, N.B.

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

A TSB investigator photographing the left wing tip of the crashed plane in Sussex, N.B., on July 7, 2019.

TSB/Twitter
A 67-year-old man from Kingston, N.B., has died after a plane crash near Sussex, N.B.

RCMP say they responded to a report of a plane crash at a private airstrip near Marshal Hill Road in Wards Creek, N.B., at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

The pilot and lone occupant of the plane died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The plane was reportedly a small personal aircraft owned by the pilot.

TSB investigators have arrived a private airstrip in Sussex, N.B.,

Silas Brown/Global News

A team of investigators from the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) of Canada arrived on scene Thursday morning.

The TSB will lead the investigation into the cause of the crash.

