Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

9 killed, 3 injured after plane crash in South Dakota: authorities

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 30, 2019 10:38 pm
.
. Global News

Authorities say nine people have been killed after a plane crashed in South Dakota.

Peter Knudson with the National Transportation Safety Board tells The Associated Press 12 people were aboard the Pilatus PC-12 when it crashed about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, shortly after taking off from Chamberlain, about 140 miles (225.3 kilometres) west of Sioux Falls.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Houston man who died in Kingston plane crash received licence last year

Knudson says nine people were killed and three were injured. The single-engine plane was bound for Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Media reports say Chamberlain and central south-central South Dakota were under a winter storm warning at the time of the crash.

Plane crash near Kingston, Ont. kills all 7 people on board
Plane crash near Kingston, Ont. kills all 7 people on board

Knudson says weather will be among several factors NTSB investigators will review, but no cause has yet been determined. He says inclement weather is making travel to the site difficult.

No further information was immediately available.

Unclear whether passengers were wearing seat belts in fatal Kingston, Ont., plane crash
Unclear whether passengers were wearing seat belts in fatal Kingston, Ont., plane crash
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Plane CrashNational Transportation Safety BoardSouth DakotaSouth Dakota plane crashchamberlain south dakota plane crashsouth dakota plane crash nov 30
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.