Team Rocket hits the sky for Wings Over Springbank Airshow

The Wings Over Springbank Airshow will welcome new guests to its annual air event.

Team Rocket, consisting of pilots Ken Fowler and Eric Hansen, will hit the sky on Saturday and Sunday to show off their dynamic duo airshow.

The pair is participating in the airshow for the first time, but this isn’t the team’s first rodeo.

Fowler has been flying since 1977, logging over 7,500 hours of flying experience. Hansen has been flying for over 20 years, flying in over 35 different types of aircraft across the globe.

“This is our 15th year flying as a team, so we’ve been flying together for a very long time,” Fowler said. “That’s why we’ve had the opportunity to go to so many places throughout North America.”

The pair is certain to give spectators their money’s worth as they perform a multitude of tricks that include dual-barrel rolls, flips and even putting the canopies of each plane nearly together and flying in complete unison.

“A very high energy act is kind of what I think of when I see them, really tight maneuvering, really fast and really exciting,” Sarah van Gilst with Wings Over Springbank Airshow said.

Fowler and Hansen will join many other shows over the weekend, including the exciting Canadian Forces Snowbirds and F18.

For more information on the airshow and how to buy tickets, you can head to the Wings Over Springbank Airshow website.