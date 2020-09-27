New Brunswick reports no new cases of coronavirus on Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick health officials are reporting no new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday.

There remain seven active cases in the province.

The most recent case was reported Friday and is related to travel outside the Atlantic bubble and the individual is self-isolating in the Bathurst region.

New Brunswick has reported 200 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date, and has seen 191 recoveries.

Two residents of the Campbellton region have died as a result of the virus.

The province says 74,531 tests have been completed thus far.

New Brunswick also revised its state of emergency order on Friday.

After the Avignon region in Quebec saw a rise in cases of the coronavirus, New Brunswick decided to restrict travel between the provinces.

As of Sept. 25, only residents of the Listuguj First Nation and Pointe-à-la-Croix are allowed to take day trips to New Brunswick.

All previously approved registrations to and from Avignon for non-essential trips are no longer valid.

New Brunswick continues to be a part of the Atlantic bubble. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

With files from Global News’ Karla Renic