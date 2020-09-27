Menu

Health

New Brunswick reports no new cases of coronavirus on Sunday

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted September 27, 2020 11:11 am
Click to play video 'Canada signs new coronavirus vaccine deals' Canada signs new coronavirus vaccine deals
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is focusing on securing a COVID-19 vaccine, and has signed a deal with two more companies, AstraZeneca and COVAX, working on possible candidates. Abigail Bimman reports.

New Brunswick health officials are reporting no new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday.

There remain seven active cases in the province.

The most recent case was reported Friday and is related to travel outside the Atlantic bubble and the individual is self-isolating in the Bathurst region.

Read more: Atlantic Canada airports estimate 92 per cent drop in summer travel

New Brunswick has reported 200 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date, and has seen 191 recoveries.

Two residents of the Campbellton region have died as a result of the virus.

The province says 74,531 tests have been completed thus far.

Read more: N.B. health officials warn of potential COVID-19 exposure on Air Canada flight from Toronto

New Brunswick also revised its state of emergency order on Friday.

After the Avignon region in Quebec saw a rise in cases of the coronavirus, New Brunswick decided to restrict travel between the provinces.

As of Sept. 25, only residents of the Listuguj First Nation and Pointe-à-la-Croix are allowed to take day trips to New Brunswick.

All previously approved registrations to and from Avignon for non-essential trips are no longer valid.

Click to play video 'New Brunswick shrinks bubble with Quebec after rise in COVID-19 cases in Avignon' New Brunswick shrinks bubble with Quebec after rise in COVID-19 cases in Avignon
New Brunswick shrinks bubble with Quebec after rise in COVID-19 cases in Avignon

New Brunswick continues to be a part of the Atlantic bubble. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

With files from Global News’ Karla Renic

