B.C. 2020 election voter registration by phone or online closes Saturday

If you still need to register to vote for B.C.’s 2020 provincial election, Saturday, Sept. 26, is your last chance to do it online or by phone.

After the Saturday night’s deadline, voters will still be able to register at their polling place, but Elections BC says the process is more time-consuming.

The agency says registering early will speed up the voting process and help reduce lines at polling places — a key goal, given the COVID-19 pandemic.

Voters will also still be able to request a vote-by-mail package after Saturday.

However, if they are not registered or their information is out of date, Elections BC says they will need to take extra steps — including providing copies of their ID — when filling their ballot out.

Voters can register:

by calling 1-800-661-8683 until 8 p.m., Pacific time, on Saturday, Sept. 26

online at elections.bc.ca/ovr until 11:59:59 p.m., Pacific time, on Saturday, Sept. 26

Election day is Oct. 24.

