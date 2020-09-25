Menu

Crime

Police investigating attempted murder in Montreal North after man shot Friday afternoon

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted September 25, 2020 7:40 pm
Montreal police are investigating after a man in his 30s was shot Friday afternoon in Montreal North. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.
Montreal police are investigating after a man in his 30s was shot Friday afternoon in Montreal North. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Paul Chiasson / The Canadian Press

Police are investigating what they are describing as an attempted murder after a shooting in Montreal North Friday afternoon.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said several 911 calls reporting the sound of gunshots on Pascale street Jubinville Avenue were logged at around 5:25 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

“He was hit by at least one projectile,” Brabant said.

The victim was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Police go door-to-door, set up command post in Montreal North after recent shootings

A perimeter has been set up to protect the scene and allow for the investigation.

Last Thursday, police launched a vast door-to-door operation in Montreal North to gather leads in three recent attempted murders in the area. A similar operation took place in Old Montreal yesterday.

The deployment of officers is part of an initiative announced last week aimed at making Montreal neighbourhoods safer following a recent surge in gun violence and violent crimes.

Read more: Montreal police investigation into attempted murder leaves 17 people facing charges

Montreal PoliceSPVMMontreal NorthMontreal shootingMontreal attempted murderMontreal North shooting
