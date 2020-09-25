Police investigating attempted murder in Montreal North after man shot Friday afternoon

Police are investigating what they are describing as an attempted murder after a shooting in Montreal North Friday afternoon.
Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said several 911 calls reporting the sound of gunshots on Pascale street Jubinville Avenue were logged at around 5:25 p.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, they located a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound to the upper body.
“He was hit by at least one projectile,” Brabant said.
The victim was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
A perimeter has been set up to protect the scene and allow for the investigation.
Last Thursday, police launched a vast door-to-door operation in Montreal North to gather leads in three recent attempted murders in the area. A similar operation took place in Old Montreal yesterday.
The deployment of officers is part of an initiative announced last week aimed at making Montreal neighbourhoods safer following a recent surge in gun violence and violent crimes.
