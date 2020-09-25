Police investigating attempted murder in Montreal North after man shot Friday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are investigating what they are describing as an attempted murder after a shooting in Montreal North Friday afternoon.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said several 911 calls reporting the sound of gunshots on Pascale street Jubinville Avenue were logged at around 5:25 p.m.

1:41 Montreal to increase police patrols following uptick in gun violence Montreal to increase police patrols following uptick in gun violence

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Story continues below advertisement

“He was hit by at least one projectile,” Brabant said.

The victim was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A perimeter has been set up to protect the scene and allow for the investigation.

Last Thursday, police launched a vast door-to-door operation in Montreal North to gather leads in three recent attempted murders in the area. A similar operation took place in Old Montreal yesterday.

The deployment of officers is part of an initiative announced last week aimed at making Montreal neighbourhoods safer following a recent surge in gun violence and violent crimes.

Read more: Montreal police investigation into attempted murder leaves 17 people facing charges