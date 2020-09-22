Montreal police investigation into attempted murder leaves 17 people facing charges

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police say 17 people are facing charges after an attempted murder last year in the Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood triggered a sweeping investigation.

Project Trinité, the year-long probe by the police force, has led to 14 arrests and three arrest warrants. All of the individuals have been formally charged in court, according to police.

“There could be other arrests in the coming days, coming weeks in relation to that event,” Insp. Christine Christie told reporters Tuesday.

The investigation was triggered by a shooting in the Côte-des-Neiges area in October 2019. Police say several shots were fired, but the victim was unharmed.

Four suspects were directly involved in the incident and police say 13 others were allegedly involved in criminal activities involving firearms and narcotics.

The raids carried out as part of Project Trinité also led to the seizure of five firearms, six prohibited devices, ammunition and multiple narcotics.

The update from comes amid increased patrols in different neighbourhoods following an uptick in gun violence in recent months. The City of Montreal and police are trying to reassure the public after the spate of shootings.

Police chief Sylvain Caron said investigations into recent shootings are ongoing and police officers are working hard to boost safety in the city.

They are specifically focusing on the Ville-Marie, Montreal North, Ahuntsic and Rivière-des-Prairies neighbourhoods.