Four new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total reaches 845

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed four new coronavirus cases in the region on Friday, bringing the local total number of cases to 845, including 38 deaths.

The new cases are in Barrie, Bracebridge and New Tecumseth, Ont., involving two men ranging in age between 18 and 34 and two women ranging in age between 45 and 64.

The Barrie cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while the Bracebridge case is the result of an institutional outbreak. The New Tecumseth case is under investigation.

Of all the health unit’s 845 cases, 86 per cent — or 724 — have recovered, while no cases remain in hospital. Of all the health unit’s cases, 18 per cent are related to local institutional outbreaks.

There have been 27 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region — at 17 long-term care facilities, five retirement homes, one group home and four workplaces.

On Friday, Ontario reported 409 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total to 48,905, including 1,861 deaths.