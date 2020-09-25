Menu

Health

Ontario prohibits alcohol sales at bars, restaurants after 11 p.m., orders strip clubs to close

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 25, 2020 12:49 pm
Coronavirus: Ontario COVID-19 testing investment will ‘significantly expand’ testing capacity, reduce wait times, Health Minister says
Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Thursday that the province's investment into COVID-19 testing will “significantly expand” testing capacity, as well as improve access and reduce wait times. She added they will also be hiring more contact tracers to “further expand our efforts to quickly identify potential cases.”

The Ontario government is prohibiting restaurants, bars and nightclubs from selling alcohol after 11 p.m. and ordering all strip clubs to close across the province.

The order will go into effect on Saturday and will also require food and drink establishments to close by 12 a.m. and remain closed until 5 a.m., except for delivery and takeout.

Alcohol consumption will also be prohibited at all food and drink businesses across the province between 12 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Read more: Ontario reports 409 new coronavirus cases, almost half recorded in Toronto

“As the number of cases have continues to rise, it is evident that despite the tremendous efforts of Ontarians, further action is required to prevent the spread of the virus,” Ontario health minister and deputy premier Christine Elliott said in a statement.

“On the advice of Ontario’s public health officials, we are moving forward with these measures to help keep Ontarians safe by limiting the potential for exposure in locations where the current risk of transmission is higher, and to avoid future lockdowns.”

Read more: Coronavirus: Toronto nurse speaks about caring for Canada’s first COVID-19 patient

The orders come as Ontario continues to see a high number of COVID-19 cases. On Friday, the province reported 409 new coronavirus cases. In five of the last seven days, the province has reported cases in the 400s.

The Ontario government said private social gatherings are a “significant source” of COVID-19 transmission in many communities across the province, in addition to outbreak clusters at restaurants, bars and other food and drink establishments.

On Tuesday, the government began releasing details of its second wave COVID-19 plan.

Ontario spending $1 billion on testing, contact tracing
