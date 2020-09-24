Coronavirus: Ontario health officials explain COVID-19 test being used in pharmacies

On Thursday, Dr. Vanessa Allen, Chief, Medical Microbiology, Public Health Ontario Laboratory, explained the type of COVID-19 test that will be used in Ontario pharmacies, which she said is a “reasonable alternative” to the nasopharyngeal swab. Matthew Anderson, President and CEO of Ontario Health added that anyone who is judged as “symptomatic or at risk” will be instructed to visit a COIVD-19 assessment centre instead of a pharmacy.