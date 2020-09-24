Waterloo reports 18 new COVID-19 cases, active cases rise to 155

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported 18 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Thursday bringing the total number of cases to 1,671.

Two of the new cases were attributed to people under the age of 10 while six others involved people between the ages of 20 and 29.

Another 13 people were cleared of the virus, bringing the total number of resolved cases to 1,396.

Coronavirus: Publicly funded COVID-19 testing in Ontario to prioritize symptomatic people, close contacts of confirmed cases, Yaffe says

There continue to be no COVID-19-related deaths reported in the area this month leaving the death toll at 120.

The three area hospitals also remain clear of any COVID-19 patients.

This leaves the number of active cases at 155, an increase of five over Wednesday’s total.

The outbreak at the Village at University Gates nursing home has come to an end. It began on Sept. 5 when a staff member tested positive.

Nine active outbreaks remain in the region including two others at long-term care homes, three at daycares, two in congregate settings, one at a gym and one in the food and beverage sector.

Are young people taking COVID-19 seriously?

It was announced Wednesday that a student had tested positive at Kitchener-Waterloo Collegiate in

Kitchener and Vocational School and another at St. David Catholic Secondary School in Waterloo.

There have now been 12 cases involving students in the region and another involving a staff member at a school in the area.

Ontario is reporting 409 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 48,496.

Thursday’s case count is a jump back into the 400s after Wednesday saw 335 new cases. Ontario cases have been, overall, on the upward trend over the last couple of weeks.

According to Thursday’s provincial report, 151 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 82 in Ottawa, 46 in Peel Region and 34 in York Region.

–With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues