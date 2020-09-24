Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Part 3 of Ontario’s fall COVID-19 pandemic preparedness plan to be released

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 24, 2020 6:21 am
Coronavirus: Ontario to expand asymptomatic COVID-19 testing in pharmacies
WATCH ABOVE: Coronavirus -- Ontario to expand asymptomatic COVID-19 testing in pharmacies.

TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford is expected to continue the roll out of his fall pandemic preparedness plan today.

Health Minister Christine Elliott’s office has confirmed the announcement will provide spending details related to testing and case and contact management.

The premier has already announced the province will launch a bolstered flu shot campaign in the coming weeks in a bid to keep hospital capacity down.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario announces COVID-19 testing to be expanded to pharmacies

On Wednesday, the government said that up to 60 pharmacies will begin offering COVID-19 tests to asymptomatic people starting Friday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Other yet-to-be announced elements of the province’s plan will focus on quick identification, management and prevention of COVID-19 outbreaks.

Story continues below advertisement

The strategy will also address ways to reduce health service backlogs, prepare for case surges and recruit and train health-care workers.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Ontario CoronavirusOntario testingfall COVID-19 prepardness planontario government fall COVID-19 plan
Flyers
More weekly flyers