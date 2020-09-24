Part 3 of Ontario’s fall COVID-19 pandemic preparedness plan to be released

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford is expected to continue the roll out of his fall pandemic preparedness plan today.

Health Minister Christine Elliott’s office has confirmed the announcement will provide spending details related to testing and case and contact management.

The premier has already announced the province will launch a bolstered flu shot campaign in the coming weeks in a bid to keep hospital capacity down.

On Wednesday, the government said that up to 60 pharmacies will begin offering COVID-19 tests to asymptomatic people starting Friday.

Other yet-to-be announced elements of the province’s plan will focus on quick identification, management and prevention of COVID-19 outbreaks.

The strategy will also address ways to reduce health service backlogs, prepare for case surges and recruit and train health-care workers.