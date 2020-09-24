Menu

Health

The 38 Toronto-area pharmacies where you can get a coronavirus test starting Friday

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Coronavirus: Ontario to expand asymptomatic COVID-19 testing in pharmacies
WATCH ABOVE: Coronavirus -- Ontario to expand asymptomatic COVID-19 testing in pharmacies.

Starting Friday, Sept. 25, 38 pharmacies in the Toronto-area will be able to offer coronavirus tests to asymptomatic people.

People who have no symptoms and want to get a test can make an appointment at select pharmacies in the Greater Toronto Area specifically in Toronto, Brampton, Mississauga and Markham.

Some of the participating pharmacies include Shoppers Drug Mart, Rexall, Village Square Pharmacy and Medicine Shoppe.

Read more: Ontario announces COVID-19 testing to be expanded to pharmacies

The Ontario government made the announcement as part of its fall preparedness plan to combat the spread of the virus. The government said there are currently 60 pharmacies in the province on board to do testing with more pharmacy locations to make testing available in the coming weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

The move comes as people wait hours in long lines at testing centres across the region as cases continue to climb in what is expected to be a second wave.

Here is a list of pharmacy locations doing asymptomatic COVID-19 testing in the Greater Toronto Area:

Toronto

Toronto (Etobicoke)

Toronto (Scarborough)

Markham

Brampton

Mississauga

