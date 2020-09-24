The 38 Toronto-area pharmacies where you can get a coronavirus test starting Friday

Starting Friday, Sept. 25, 38 pharmacies in the Toronto-area will be able to offer coronavirus tests to asymptomatic people.
People who have no symptoms and want to get a test can make an appointment at select pharmacies in the Greater Toronto Area specifically in Toronto, Brampton, Mississauga and Markham.
Some of the participating pharmacies include Shoppers Drug Mart, Rexall, Village Square Pharmacy and Medicine Shoppe.
The Ontario government made the announcement as part of its fall preparedness plan to combat the spread of the virus. The government said there are currently 60 pharmacies in the province on board to do testing with more pharmacy locations to make testing available in the coming weeks.
The move comes as people wait hours in long lines at testing centres across the region as cases continue to climb in what is expected to be a second wave.
Here is a list of pharmacy locations doing asymptomatic COVID-19 testing in the Greater Toronto Area:
Toronto
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
- Shoppers Drug Mart: 1630 Danforth Avenue, Toronto, ON, M4C 1H6, (416) 461-2453.
- Shoppers Drug Mart: 1601 Bayview Avenue, East York, ON, M4G 3B5, (416) 489-1873.
- Shoppers Drug Mart: 1027 Yonge Street, Toronto, ON, M4W 2K9, (416) 961-0155.
- Shoppers Drug Mart: 3446 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON, M6S 2S1, (416) 766-8131.
- Shoppers Drug Mart: 1400 Dupont Street, Toronto, ON, M6H 2B2, (416) 532-9214.
- Shoppers Drug Mart: 360A Bloor Street West, Toronto, ON, M5S 1X1, (416) 961-2121.
- Shoppers Drug Mart: 4841 Yonge Street, North York, ON, M2N 5X2, (416) 222-1174.
- Shoppers Drug Mart: 5095 Yonge Street, Toronto, ON, M2N 6Z4, (416) 226-0313.
- Shoppers Drug Mart: 3874 Bathurst Street, North York, ON, M3H 3N3, (416) 635-5601.
- Shoppers Drug Mart: 2550 Finch Avenue West, North York, ON, M9M 2G3, (416) 749-5271.
- Rexall: 901 Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto, ON, M6C 2C1, (416) 787-1344.
- Medicine Shoppe 134: 2600 Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto, ON, M6M 1T5, (416) 651-6511.
Toronto (Etobicoke)
- Shoppers Drug Mart: 123 Rexdale Boulevard, Etobicoke, ON, M9W 1P1, (416) 743-1645.
- Shoppers Drug Mart: 900 Albion Road, Etobicoke, ON, M9V 1A5, (416) 741-2430.
Toronto (Scarborough)
- Shoppers Drug Mart: 2751 Eglinton Avenue East, Scarborough, ON, M1J 2C7, (416) 267-8211.
- Shoppers Drug Mart: 629 Markham Road, Scarborough, ON, M1H 2A4, (416) 439-2121.
- Shoppers Drug Mart: 2301 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON, M1N 1V1, (416) 269-2171.
- Shoppers Drug Mart: Unit A -1780 Markham Road, Scarborough, ON, M1B 2W2, (416) 412-1780.
- Village Square Pharmacy: 2942 Finch Avenue East, Scarborough, ON, M1W 2T4, (416) 492-4167.
- Rexall: 4459 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON, M1E 2N7, (416) 282-1978.
Markham
- Rexall: 90 Copper Creek Drive, Markham, ON, L6B 0P2, (905) 209-7965.
Brampton
- Shoppers Drug Mart: 160 Main Street South, Brampton, ON L6W 2E1, (905) 451-0111.
- Shoppers Drug Mart: 10665 Bramalea Road, Brampton, ON, L6R 3P4, (905) 793-2011.
- Shoppers Drug Mart: 34 A Avondale Boulevard, Brampton, ON, L6T 1H3, (905) 793-4444.
- Shoppers Drug Mart: 366 Main Street North, Brampton, ON, L6V 1P8, (905) 456-0167.
- Shoppers Drug Mart: 10048 McLaughlin Road, Brampton, ON, L7A 2X6, (905) 846-4444.
- Shoppers Drug Mart: 1 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON, L6W 3C9, (905) 454-4464.
- Shoppers Drug Mart: 3938 Cottrelle Boulevard, Brampton, ON, L6P 2R1, (905) 794-7071.
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 11965 Hurontario Street, Brampton, ON, L6Z 4P7, (905) 495-0311.
- Rexall: Unit A01 – 545 Steeles Avenue West, Brampton, ON, L6Y 4E7 (905) 453-1625.
Mississauga
- Shoppers Drug Mart: 6975 Meadowvale Town Centre Circle, Mississauga, ON, L5N 2W7, (905) 826-7112.
- Shoppers Drug Mart: 101 – 5602 Tenth Line West, Mississauga, ON, L5M 5S5, (905) 858-4618.
- Shoppers Drug Mart: 1 – 5425 Creditview Road, Mississauga, ON, L5V 2P3, (905) 858-8711.
- Shoppers Drug Mart: 7070 Mclaughlin Road, Mississauga, ON, L5W 1W7, (905) 696-9791.
- Shoppers Drug Mart: 579 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON, L5G 1H9, (905) 278-5506.
- Shoppers Drug Mart: 3980 Grand Park Drive, Mississauga, ON, L5B 4M6, (905) 566-9600.
- Shoppers Drug Mart: 2470 Hurontario Street, Mississauga, ON, L5B 0H2, (905) 896-2500.
- Shoppers Drug Mart: 700 Burnhamthorpe Road East, Mississauga, ON, L4Y 2X3, (905) 279-1812.
Comments