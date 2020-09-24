The 38 Toronto-area pharmacies where you can get a coronavirus test starting Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Starting Friday, Sept. 25, 38 pharmacies in the Toronto-area will be able to offer coronavirus tests to asymptomatic people.

People who have no symptoms and want to get a test can make an appointment at select pharmacies in the Greater Toronto Area specifically in Toronto, Brampton, Mississauga and Markham.

Some of the participating pharmacies include Shoppers Drug Mart, Rexall, Village Square Pharmacy and Medicine Shoppe.

The Ontario government made the announcement as part of its fall preparedness plan to combat the spread of the virus. The government said there are currently 60 pharmacies in the province on board to do testing with more pharmacy locations to make testing available in the coming weeks.

The move comes as people wait hours in long lines at testing centres across the region as cases continue to climb in what is expected to be a second wave.

Here is a list of pharmacy locations doing asymptomatic COVID-19 testing in the Greater Toronto Area:

Toronto

Toronto (Etobicoke)

Shoppers Drug Mart: 123 Rexdale Boulevard, Etobicoke, ON, M9W 1P1, (416) 743-1645.

Shoppers Drug Mart: 900 Albion Road, Etobicoke, ON, M9V 1A5, (416) 741-2430.

Toronto (Scarborough)

Markham

Rexall: 90 Copper Creek Drive, Markham, ON, L6B 0P2, (905) 209-7965.

Brampton

Mississauga