Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Ontario announces COVID-19 testing to be expanded to pharmacies

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 23, 2020 1:37 pm
Coronavirus: Ontario announces $70M flu shot campaign fall preparedness plan
As the province prepares for another possible wave of COVID-19, part one of the fall preparedness plan has been released and centres around a $70-million flu shot campaign.

The Ontario government has announced that pharmacies will begin offering COVID-19 tests to people who aren’t experiencing symptoms of the virus as part of its fall preparedness plan.

Starting Friday, people with no symptoms of the coronavirus can visit select pharmacies by appointment only for free testing.

The government says more pharmacy locations will make testing available in the coming weeks.

List of pharmacies that will offer COVID-19 testing Friday:

Shoppers Drug Mart160 Main Street South, Brampton, ON L6W 2E1, (905) 451-0111, https://stores.shoppersdrugmart.ca/en/store/705/
Shoppers Drug Mart10665 Bramalea Road, Brampton, ON, L6R 3P4, (905) 793-2011, https://stores.shoppersdrugmart.ca/en/store/1447/
Shoppers Drug Mart34 A Avondale Boulevard, Brampton, ON, L6T 1H3, (905) 793-4444,  https://stores.shoppersdrugmart.ca/en/store/701/
Shoppers Drug Mart366 Main Street North, Brampton, ON, L6V 1P8, (905) 456-0167, https://stores.shoppersdrugmart.ca/en/store/1353/
Shoppers Drug Mart10048 McLaughlin Road, Brampton, ON, L7A 2X6, (905) 846-4444, https://stores.shoppersdrugmart.ca/en/store/1199/
Shoppers Drug Mart1 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON, L6W 3C9, (905) 454-4464,  https://stores.shoppersdrugmart.ca/en/store/1058/
Shoppers Drug Mart3938 Cottrelle Boulevard, Brampton, ON, L6P 2R1, (905) 794-7071, https://stores.shoppersdrugmart.ca/en/store/1326/
Shoppers Drug Mart1180 Walkley Road, Ottawa, ON, K1V 2M5, (613) 737-3344, https://stores.shoppersdrugmart.ca/en/store/620/
Shoppers Drug Mart647 Earl Armstrong Road, Ottawa, ON, K1V 2G2, (613) 822-6746, https://stores.shoppersdrugmart.ca/en/store/1161/
Shoppers Drug Mart455 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON, K2P 1Y9, (613) 238-9041, https://stores.shoppersdrugmart.ca/en/store/1428/
Shoppers Drug Mart541 Montreal Road, Ottawa, ON, K1K 0V1, (613) 740-0616, https://stores.shoppersdrugmart.ca/en/store/641/
Shoppers Drug Mart3940 Innes Road, Orleans, ON, K1W 1K9, (613) 834-7383, https://stores.shoppersdrugmart.ca/en/store/1139/
Shoppers Drug Mart2954 St. Joseph Boulevard, Orleans, ON, K1C 1G7, (613) 841-1535, https://stores.shoppersdrugmart.ca/en/store/1230/
Shoppers Drug Mart1630 Danforth Avenue, Toronto, ON, M4C 1H6, (416) 461-2453, https://stores.shoppersdrugmart.ca/en/store/500/
Shoppers Drug Mart1601 Bayview Avenue, East York, ON, M4G 3B5, (416) 489-1873, https://stores.shoppersdrugmart.ca/en/store/982/
Shoppers Drug Mart1027 Yonge Street, Toronto, ON, M4W 2K9, (416) 961-0155, https://stores.shoppersdrugmart.ca/en/store/926/
Shoppers Drug Mart3446 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON, M6S 2S1, (416) 766-8131, https://stores.shoppersdrugmart.ca/en/store/1166/
Shoppers Drug Mart1400 Dupont Street, Toronto, ON, M6H 2B2, (416) 532-9214, https://stores.shoppersdrugmart.ca/en/store/1304/
Shoppers Drug Mart360A Bloor Street West, Toronto, ON, M5S 1X1, (416) 961-2121, https://stores.shoppersdrugmart.ca/en/store/806/
Shoppers Drug Mart123 Rexdale Boulevard, Etobicoke, ON, M9W 1P1, (416) 743-1645, https://stores.shoppersdrugmart.ca/en/store/857/
Shoppers Drug Mart900 Albion Road, Etobicoke, ON, M9V 1A5, (416) 741-2430, https://stores.shoppersdrugmart.ca/en/store/954/
Shoppers Drug Mart6975 Meadowvale Town Centre Circle, Mississauga, ON, L5N 2W7, (905) 826-7112, https://stores.shoppersdrugmart.ca/en/store/779/
Shoppers Drug Mart101 – 5602 Tenth Line West, Mississauga, ON, L5M 5S5, (905) 858-4618, https://stores.shoppersdrugmart.ca/en/store/1147/
Shoppers Drug Mart1 – 5425 Creditview Road, Mississauga, ON, L5V 2P3, (905) 858-8711, https://stores.shoppersdrugmart.ca/en/store/791/
Shoppers Drug Mart7070 Mclaughlin Road, Mississauga, ON, L5W 1W7, (905) 696-9791, https://stores.shoppersdrugmart.ca/en/store/902/
Shoppers Drug Mart4841 Yonge Street, North York, ON, M2N 5X2, (416) 222-1174, https://stores.shoppersdrugmart.ca/en/store/986/
Shoppers Drug Mart5095 Yonge Street, Toronto, ON, M2N 6Z4, (416) 226-0313, https://stores.shoppersdrugmart.ca/en/store/1250/
Shoppers Drug Mart3874 Bathurst Street, North York, ON, M3H 3N3, (416) 635-5601, https://stores.shoppersdrugmart.ca/en/store/838/
Shoppers Drug Mart2550 Finch Avenue West, North York, ON, M9M 2G3, (416) 749-5271, https://stores.shoppersdrugmart.ca/en/store/854/
Shoppers Drug Mart1937 Portobello Boulevard, Orleans, ON, K4A 4W9, (613) 590-1626, https://stores.shoppersdrugmart.ca/en/store/1254/
Shoppers Drug Mart2751 Eglinton Avenue East, Scarborough, ON, M1J 2C7, (416) 267-8211, https://stores.shoppersdrugmart.ca/en/store/859/
Shoppers Drug Mart629 Markham Road, Scarborough, ON, M1H 2A4, (416) 439-2121, https://stores.shoppersdrugmart.ca/en/store/800/
Shoppers Drug Mart2301 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON, M1N 1V1, (416) 269-2171, https://stores.shoppersdrugmart.ca/en/store/1382/
Shoppers Drug MartUnit A -1780 Markham Road, Scarborough, ON, M1B 2W2, (416) 412-1780, https://stores.shoppersdrugmart.ca/en/store/1381/
Shoppers Drug Mart579 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON, L5G 1H9, (905) 278-5506, https://stores.shoppersdrugmart.ca/en/store/1275/
Shoppers Drug Mart3980 Grand Park Drive, Mississauga, ON, L5B 4M6, (905) 566-9600, https://stores.shoppersdrugmart.ca/en/store/908/
Shoppers Drug Mart2470 Hurontario Street, Mississauga, ON, L5B 0H2, (905) 896-2500, https://stores.shoppersdrugmart.ca/en/store/776/
Shoppers Drug Mart700 Burnhamthorpe Road East, Mississauga, ON, L4Y 2X3, (905) 279-1812, https://stores.shoppersdrugmart.ca/en/store/774/
Shoppers Drug Mart1 – 2148 Carling Avenue, Ottawa, ON, K2A 1H1, (613) 725-9990, https://stores.shoppersdrugmart.ca/en/store/622/
Shoppers Drug Mart1309 Carling Avenue, Ottawa, ON, K1Z 7L3, (613)-722-4277, https://stores.shoppersdrugmart.ca/en/store/628/
Shoppers Drug Mart1102 Klondike Road, Kanata, ON, K2K 1X7, (613) 592-6010, https://stores.shoppersdrugmart.ca/en/store/1324/
Shoppers Drug Mart51 King William Street, Huntsville, ON, P1H 1G4, (705) 789-4471, https://stores.shoppersdrugmart.ca/en/store/647/
Shoppers Drug Mart11965 Hurontario Street, Brampton, ON, L6Z 4P7, (905) 495-0311, https://stores.shoppersdrugmart.ca/en/store/1177/?utm_source=G&utm_ medium=lpm&utm_campaign=LPM_SDM
Cedarview Pharmacy12 – 4100 Strandherd Drive, Nepean, ON, K2J 0V2, (613) 823-1700, http://myownpharmacy.ca/guardian
Medicine Shoppe 1342600 Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto, ON, M6M 1T5, (416) 651-6511, https://www.medicineshoppe.ca/en/ontario/toronto/the-medicine-shoppe- pharmacy-1347014226?utm_source=Google&utm_medium =maps&utm_campaign=Local_Presence
Medicine Shoppe 14319 – 5303 Canotek Road, Ottawa, ON, K1J 9M1, (613) 745-5905, https://www.medicineshoppe.ca/en/ontario/ottawa/the-medicine-shoppe-pharmacy-143-7009763
Village Square Pharmacy2942 Finch Avenue East, Scarborough, ON, M1W 2T4, (416) 492-4167, https://www.guardian-ida-pharmacies.ca/en/ontario/scarborough/village-square-pharmacy-7005106
Rexall1615 Orleans Boulevard, Orleans, ON, K1C 7E2, (613) 824-0082, https://www.rexall.ca/storelocator/store/95
Rexall4459 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON, M1E 2N7, (416) 282-1978, https://www.rexall.ca/storelocator/store/109
Rexall250 Wincott Drive, Weston, ON, M9R 2R5, (416) 248-1735, https://www.rexall.ca/storelocator/store/0869/
RexallUnit A01 – 545 Steeles Avenue West, Brampton, ON, L6Y 4E7 (905) 453-1625, https://www.rexall.ca/storelocator/store/980
Rexall901 Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto, ON, M6C 2C1, (416) 787-1344, https://www.rexall.ca/storelocator/store/3012/
Rexall90 Copper Creek Drive, Markham, ON, L6B 0P2, (905) 209-7965, https://www.rexall.ca/storelocator/store/6933
Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, the Ontario government announced the part one of six of its fall COVID-19 preparedness plan — a $70 million flu shot campaign.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

This is a breaking news story. More to come.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusOntario governmentCOVID-19 TestingCoronavirus testingDoug Ford GovernmentCovid-19 TestsCoronavirus Tests
Flyers
More weekly flyers