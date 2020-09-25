Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Sept. 25

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Friday:

Ontario reports 409 new cases of coronavirus

Ontario is reporting 409 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 48,905.

According to Friday’s provincial report, 204 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 66 in Peel Region, 33 in York Region, and 12 each in Durham Region and Halton Region.

Ontario completed 41,865 tests in 24 hours. However, officials note some tests that were missed the previous day were included in Friday’s report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,837 as one more death was reported.

Meanwhile, 42,169 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19. Resolved cases increased by 283 from the previous day.

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 238 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 110 among students and 50 among staff (78 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 29 more cases since the previous day.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 198 out of 4,828 schools in the province.

Affected schools are in Toronto, Oakville, Burlington, Halton Hills, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Mississauga, Brampton, Caledon, Orangeville, Aurora, Milton, Tottenham, Waterloo, Cambridge, Kitchener, Brantford, Welland, Ancaster, St. Catharines, Balmertown, Hamilton, Niagara Falls, Barrie, Orillia, Huntsville, Smith Falls, Amherstburg, New Tecumseth, Thornhill, Maple, Woodbridge, Vaughan, Markham, London, Windsor, Embrun, Orleans, Nepean, Clarence-Rockland, Russell, North Grenville, Ottawa, Kemptville, Kingsville, Elmira, Thunder Bay, Red Lake and Pembroke.

Two schools in Ontario are closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 109 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of two more since the previous day.

COVID-19 testing available at select pharmacies in GTA

Starting Friday, Sept. 25, 38 pharmacies in the Toronto-area will be able to offer coronavirus tests to at-risk, asymptomatic people and by appointment only.

People who have no symptoms — but are considered at-risk of exposure or work in sensitive settings like long-term care homes — can get a test by making an appointment at select pharmacies in the Greater Toronto Area specifically in Toronto, Brampton, Mississauga and Markham.

Some of the participating pharmacies include Shoppers Drug Mart, Rexall, Village Square Pharmacy and Medicine Shoppe.

NOTE: This story will be updated throughout the day.