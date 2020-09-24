Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Sept. 24

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Thursday:

Ontario reports 409 new coronavirus cases

Ontario is reporting 409 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the provincial total to 48,496.

According to Thursday’s provincial report, 151 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 46 in Peel Region, 34 in York Region, 12 in Durham Region and 11 in Halton Region.

More than 30,600 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. Sixty-three per cent of Thursday’s cases are people under the age of 40.

Ontario reported one more death and 286 more resolved cases.

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 210 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 101 among students and 40 among staff (69 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 31 more cases since the previous day.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 178 out of 4,828 schools in the province.

Affected schools are in Toronto, Oakville, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Mississauga, Brampton, Caledon, Orangeville, Aurora, Milton, Tottenham, Waterloo, Cambridge, Kitchener, Brantford, Welland, Ancaster, Balmertown, Hamilton, Niagara Falls, Barrie, Orillia, Huntsville, Amherstburg, Thornhill, Maple, Woodbridge, Vaughan, Markham, London, Windsor, Embrun, Orleans, Nepean, Rockland, Ottawa, Kemptville, Kingsville, Elmira, Thunder Bay and Pembroke.

Two schools in Ontario are closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 107 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of three more since the previous day.

Staff member of Premier Doug Ford’s tour team tests positive for coronavirus

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says a junior member of his tour team has tested positive for coronavirus.

Ford posted the news on his Twitter account Thursday morning.

“I had no close contact or prolonged exposure to them and will therefore closely monitor my symptoms and take appropriate action as needed,” Ford said in his tweet.

Read more: Staff member of Premier Doug Ford's tour team tests positive for coronavirus Low-risk, asymptomatic people shouldn't get tests: health officials Ontario health officials say low-risk individuals who are asymptomatic should not be going to assessment centres for a COVID-19 test. Associate chief medical officer of health Dr. Barbara Yaffe says that testing needs to be reserved for people with symptoms, or those who have come into contact with someone who has COVID-19. Previously, the province had encouraged anyone who wanted to get a COVID-19 test to seek one at an assessment centre. Read more: Low-risk, asymptomatic people should not get COVID-19 tests: Ontario health officials