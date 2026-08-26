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Health

Wrestling community comes together to support Regina coach’s cancer fight

By Sania Ali Global News
Posted August 26, 2026 6:21 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Wrestling community supports coach’s cancer fight'
Wrestling community supports coach’s cancer fight
WATCH: Regina's Ascendant Martial Arts is owned by husband and wife, Hajar and Sean.
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Regina’s Ascendant Martial Arts is a gym owned by husband and wife, Hajar and Sean. For years, Hajar Quinn has taught athletes how to fight on the mat. Now, she’s facing a fight of her own with her wrestling family in her corner.

The wrestling programs at the gym started with Hajar, who began a toddler wrestling program when her son, Aidan, was a toddler himself, later expanding to youth and adults. Now, Hajar is facing a hurdle no one saw coming: Stage four colon and liver cancer.

“It was a pretty big shock. There was no obvious signs of anything prior to this,” says Sean Quinn, co-owner of Ascendant Martial Arts and Hajar’s husband.

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While the duo became occupied with hospital visits and stepped away from the gym briefly following Hajar’s diagnosis, the wrestling community soon caught wind of it.

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“Everyone just stepped up, no questions asked. It’s pretty incredible, actually,” says Sean.

Over the weekend, people involved with Saskatchewan Wrestling come together to execute the idea of a wrestling camp. The gym was riddled and busy with competitors from across the province, with all proceeds going to Hajar’s treatment.

Although Hajar has become tied up with treatment, it doesn’t keep her away from the gym. Her passion is wrestling and she continues to be on the mats, running the show.

“She’s helped a lot of people; it’s hard to watch her go through this. Being side by side by her, it’s its own challenge,” says Sean.

The gym will continue to offer wrestling, kickboxing, jujitsu and more, with programs available for every fitness level.

Sania Ali has more details in the video above.

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