Staff member of Premier Doug Ford’s tour team tests positive for coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says a junior member of his tour team has tested positive for coronavirus.

Ford posted the news on his Twitter account Thursday morning.

“I had no close contact or prolonged exposure to them and will therefore closely monitor my symptoms and take appropriate action as needed,” Ford said in his tweet.

“I wish this member of my team a speedy and safe recovery.”

The premier’s office said the staffer is part of Ford’s tour team, which organizes his appearances while travelling.

Ford is scheduled to have a press conference at 12 p.m. Thursday to reveal part 3 of Ontario’s fall COVID-19 preparedness plan.

Story continues below advertisement

He will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott, Minister of Long-Term Care Merrilee Fullerton and Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe.

Elliott’s office has confirmed the announcement will provide spending details related to testing and case and contact management.

— With files from The Canadian Press.

Earlier today, a junior member of my tour team tested positive for COVID-19. I had no close contact or prolonged exposure to them and will therefore closely monitor my symptoms and take appropriate action as needed. I wish this member of my team a speedy and safe recovery. — Doug Ford (@fordnation) September 24, 2020