Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Staff member of Premier Doug Ford’s tour team tests positive for coronavirus

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Ontario Premier Doug Ford arrives for a government update on the COVID-19 situation in Ontario at Queen's Park, in Toronto, Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford arrives for a government update on the COVID-19 situation in Ontario at Queen's Park, in Toronto, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/POOL-Richard Lautens

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says a junior member of his tour team has tested positive for coronavirus.

Ford posted the news on his Twitter account Thursday morning.

“I had no close contact or prolonged exposure to them and will therefore closely monitor my symptoms and take appropriate action as needed,” Ford said in his tweet.

“I wish this member of my team a speedy and safe recovery.”

Read more: Part 3 of Ontario’s fall COVID-19 pandemic preparedness plan to be released

The premier’s office said the staffer is part of Ford’s tour team, which organizes his appearances while travelling.

Ford is scheduled to have a press conference at 12 p.m. Thursday to reveal part 3 of Ontario’s fall COVID-19 preparedness plan.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

He will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott, Minister of Long-Term Care Merrilee Fullerton and Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe.

Elliott’s office has confirmed the announcement will provide spending details related to testing and case and contact management.

— With files from The Canadian Press.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Doug FordOntario CoronavirusCoronavirus OntarioPremier Doug FordDoug Ford staff memberDoug Ford team member tests positive coronavirus
Flyers
More weekly flyers