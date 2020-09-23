N.L. man facing sexual assault charge against minor was previous offender

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. – A Newfoundland and Labrador man is accused of sexually assaulting a minor fewer than two months after he was convicted of sexual assault in a separate case.

Stephen Hopkins, 29, was convicted of sexual assault on July 29 and sentenced to time served, two years’ probation, and to be registered as a sex offender for 10 years.

Read more: Winnipeg man charged in child sexual assaults dating back decades

He was back in custody on Aug. 11 after he didn’t show up to the sex offender registration centre.

On Sept. 18, he was arrested for allegedly breaking into a home and sexually assaulting a minor in St. John’s.

Police wouldn’t disclose the victim’s age but said she did not know Hopkins.

Story continues below advertisement

2:02 Experts discuss impact of COVID-19 court delays on sexual assault victims Experts discuss impact of COVID-19 court delays on sexual assault victims

Hopkins was charged with break and enter, sexual assault, forcible confinement and breach of court order.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2020.