N.L. man facing sexual assault charge against minor was previous offender

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. – A Newfoundland and Labrador man is accused of sexually assaulting a minor fewer than two months after he was convicted of sexual assault in a separate case.
Stephen Hopkins, 29, was convicted of sexual assault on July 29 and sentenced to time served, two years’ probation, and to be registered as a sex offender for 10 years.
He was back in custody on Aug. 11 after he didn’t show up to the sex offender registration centre.
On Sept. 18, he was arrested for allegedly breaking into a home and sexually assaulting a minor in St. John’s.
Police wouldn’t disclose the victim’s age but said she did not know Hopkins.
Hopkins was charged with break and enter, sexual assault, forcible confinement and breach of court order.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2020.
