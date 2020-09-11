Winnipeg man charged in child sexual assaults dating back decades

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg police child abuse unit has arrested a man in connection with an investigation into what they’re calling historical, multi-generational sexual assaults spanning two decades.

The unit began investigating in August after police say two reports were made to a police agency outside of the province. The case was forwarded to detectives here because the offences were alleged to have happened in Winnipeg, where the suspect still lives.

Officers were told the assaults happened between January 1995 and December 2015 — mainly at a home in Winnipeg.

Investigators interviewed five victims initially, with another three victims identified over the course of the investigation, according to police.

Alan SAMSON has been charged with 25 offences after Child Abuse became involved in an investigation into allegations of historical, multi-generational sexual assaults. The assaults were alleged to happen between Jan 1995 and Dec 2015

Alan Oloya Samson, 47, was arrested Thursday.

Samson is charged with 25 offences, including sexual assault, sexual interference, making child pornography, possession of child pornography, and invitation to sexual touching.

Samson remains in custody.

Police say investigators are continuing to interview potential witnesses, and anyone with information that may help in the investigation is asked to call detectives at 204-986-3296 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

