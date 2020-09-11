Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man charged in child sexual assaults dating back decades

By Shane Gibson Global News
A 47-year-old Winnipeg man is facing a list of charges in connection to child sexual assaults dating back to 1995.
A 47-year-old Winnipeg man is facing a list of charges in connection to child sexual assaults dating back to 1995. Shane Gibson/Global News

The Winnipeg police child abuse unit has arrested a man in connection with an investigation into what they’re calling historical, multi-generational sexual assaults spanning two decades.

The unit began investigating in August after police say two reports were made to a police agency outside of the province. The case was forwarded to detectives here because the offences were alleged to have happened in Winnipeg, where the suspect still lives.

Read more: Teen sexually assaulted at knifepoint in Winnipeg’s North End: police

Officers were told the assaults happened between January 1995 and December 2015 — mainly at a home in Winnipeg.

Investigators interviewed five victims initially, with another three victims identified over the course of the investigation, according to police.

Alan Oloya Samson, 47, was arrested Thursday.

Trending Stories

Samson is charged with 25 offences, including sexual assault, sexual interference, making child pornography, possession of child pornography, and invitation to sexual touching.

Read more: Arrest made in sexual assault of teen in Winnipeg’s North End

Samson remains in custody.

Police say investigators are continuing to interview potential witnesses, and anyone with information that may help in the investigation is asked to call detectives at 204-986-3296 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

