Equipment manager for Edmonton’s CFL team confirms club has let him go after 49 years

After nearly half a century with Edmonton’s Canadian Football League team, the club’s equipment manager confirmed Tuesday that he has been permanently let go.

On Tuesday, Dwayne Mandrusiak, whose 11 Grey Cup rings are more than anyone else has accumulated in CFL history, confirmed his departure.

Mandrusiak, who was temporarily laid off in May because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said he was disappointed to see his time with the green and gold come to an end and was looking forward to a 50th season with the club.

Mandrusiak was part of the Edmonton team that won five-straight Grey Cup championships in the late 1970s and early 1980s. He also earned a reputation for community-mindedness, helping out with minor and high school football teams’ equipment.

When asked for comment, the EE Football Team told Global News it is “unable to comment on the specific employment status of current or former employees as this is personal, private and confidential information.”

However, the organization said the COVID-19 pandemic “has taken a toll on many business and ours is no exception.”

“With the cancellation of our 2020 season, we have had to make and continue to have to make tough choices,” the statement said. “This, unfortunately, has included ongoing staffing reductions.

“We do not take these choices lightly and continue to strive to make decisions to ensure the ongoing viability of the team.”

Last month, the CFL announced it was cancelling its season because of the ongoing pandemic, meaning it would not have a Grey Cup winner for the first time in over 100 years.

–With files from Global Sports’ Kevin Karius

