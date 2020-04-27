Edmonton Eskimos announce layoffs amid COVID-19 crisis

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Eskimos have laid off an undisclosed number of staff as the COVID-19 pandemic and a lack of clarity about what will happen to the 2020 CFL season drags on.

On Monday, Eskimos president Chris Presson confirmed some employees in all the organization’s departments were laid off, however, he did not say if the layoffs were permanent or temporary.

“Unfortunately, we’re not immune to the unprecedented challenges caused by the COVID-19 virus,” he said in a statement.

“Although difficult and heartbreaking, we had no choice but to take these measures in the face of ongoing uncertainty during the pandemic.”

The CFL and CFL Players’ Association have suspended talk about possible contingency plans for the 2020 season as a result of the pandemic.

The football league has already postponed the start of training camps, which were to open in May.

The CFL regular season, which was scheduled to open June 11, now won’t get underway until July at the earliest.

–With files from The Canadian Press’ Dan Ralph

