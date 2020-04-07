Menu

Canada

COVID-19 pandemic forces CFL to postpone start of season

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 7, 2020 11:39 am
Updated April 7, 2020 11:48 am
The CFL has postponed the start of its 2020 season until the beginning of July due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The CFL has postponed the start of its 2020 season until the beginning of July due to the COVID-19 pandemic. John Woods, The Canadian Press

The CFL has postponed the start of its 2020 season until the beginning of July due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league announced the postponement in a release Tuesday morning, noting that some CFL cities have indicated they won’t allow sporting events through the end of June.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: All City of Calgary public events cancelled until June 30

The CFL season was scheduled to start June 11, but the city of Calgary has a public events ban in place until June 30 that includes NHL and CFL games.

Toronto also has a ban on city-led events through June 30, but it does not prohibit professional sporting events.

READ MORE: CFL continues to discuss potential contingency plans amid COVID-19 pandemic

The CFL had already postponed the start of its pre-season. Rookie camps were scheduled to open May 13 with training camps starting four days later.

CFL training camps postponed amid COVID-19
CFL training camps postponed amid COVID-19

Tuesday’s announcement means the 2020 season will have to be reduced in order to finish with the Grey Cup game Nov. 22 in Regina.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
