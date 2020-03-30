Menu

Sports

CFL postpones the start of training camps due to COVID-19 pandemic

By The Canadian Press
Posted March 30, 2020 2:30 pm
Updated March 30, 2020 2:31 pm
New CFL balls are photographed at the Winnipeg Blue Bombers stadium in Winnipeg Thursday, May 24, 2018. The CFL has postponed the start of training camps indefinitely in response to the spreading COVID-19 pandemic. Full training camps had been scheduled to start May 17.
New CFL balls are photographed at the Winnipeg Blue Bombers stadium in Winnipeg Thursday, May 24, 2018. The CFL has postponed the start of training camps indefinitely in response to the spreading COVID-19 pandemic. Full training camps had been scheduled to start May 17. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

The CFL has postponed the start of training camps due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league announced the move in a statement and didn’t provide an indication of when camps might open.

READ MORE: Bombers, Valour FC still involved in community despite stadium closure

Some rookie camps had been scheduled to open as early as May 11 with training camps starting May 17.

The postponing of training camps increases the likelihood the league will be forced to do the same with the start of its 2020 regular season.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Winnipeg sports teams that have not yet started their seasons are in wait-and-see mode

The CFL campaign is scheduled to begin June 11.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
COVID-19Winnipeg SportsCFLWinnipeg Blue BombersCanadian Football LeagueCFL Training Camp
