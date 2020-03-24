Bombers, Valour FC still involved in community despite stadium closure

Send this page to someone via email

IG Field may be closed, Valour FC’s training camp may be suspended, and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ season may be uncertain at this point amid the COVID-19 crisis, but the Winnipeg Football Club isn’t taking a break.

Wade Miller, president of both teams, told 680 CJOB that everything’s in a “holding pattern” as far as on-field play is concerned, but the teams and their players are staying involved with the Winnipeg community — from a safe, socially-isolated distance, of course — despite the coronavirus pandemic.

“The soccer team suspended training camp so we have the players in town waiting for a green light to get back at that. We’re lucky that football’s a few months away,” he said.

“Right now, there’s way bigger things than sports to be concerned about and for us to focus on.”

Miller said the Bombers will be launching a colouring book series over the next week, as well as other activities for housebound kids through their social and digital platforms.

“I really believe we all need to come together, and when we’re together, we’re stronger,” he said.

“There’s lots of things that we can all figure out how to support each other.”

The Bombers have also launched a stay-at-home speed training program, which will be circulated to more than 2,500 high school-aged football players as well, plus social initiatives like “Bomber puppies” have been generating a lot of interest online.

While the Grey Cup-defending Bombers have some months to wait before they’ll know the fate of their season, the Canadian Premier League season. which had been scheduled to start in the middle of April, has been suspended to due the crisis. Miller said Valour — along with the rest of the league — will wait and see if and when the season will play out.

“We’ll take direction from the health officials and figure out when we get back on the pitch,” he said.

“All professional sports are taking a pause, and it’s the right thing to do.” Tweet This

