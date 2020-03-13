Coronavirus: Winnipeg sports teams that have not yet started their seasons are in wait-and-see mode

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets, Moose and Ice have all suspended their seasons as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, as have many other amateur sports organizations.

But what about the pro sports teams who are still in off-season or preseason mode?

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League are scheduled to begin their rookie training camp exactly two months from today (March 13) and are waiting for a protocol to be developed and announced by the league.

A team spokesperson did say that all community appearances with the Grey Cup, which have been extremely popular events this winter, have been cancelled.

The CFL itself has cancelled the Regional and National Draft Combines that had been scheduled for this month. In addition, teams have also cancelled free agent camps that had been scheduled in the United States. In a news release on Thursday, the league said it is hopeful the COVID-19 pandemic will have sorted itself out by the time the regular season is set to begin on June 11.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes aren’t scheduled to begin their first on-field practices until the first week of May.

American Association President Josh Schaub said in a statement, that the plan right now is to begin the 2020 season as scheduled on May 19. But if COVID-19 was still a threat to teams and fans at that time, the league is prepared to delay the start of the season.

Valour FC began their preseason training schedule on Monday in preparation for their 2020 season opener on April 17 in the Toronto area. And today the Canadian Premier League announced that workouts for all eight teams have been placed on hold for the next two weeks, effective today (March 13).

The Canadian Premier League says it has established a working committee that has been monitoring the most recent developments and is staying in constant communication with the teams. The CPL says a plan is in place to ensure fans are made aware of any potential scheduling changes or postponements that could affect the April 11 season opener. .

